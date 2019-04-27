Robles went 0-for-4 but stole two bases in Friday's loss to the Padres.

Talk about taking advantage of your opportunities. Robles reached base in the first inning on a fielder's choice bunt back to pitcher Matt Strahm, but then promptly stole second and third. The 21-year-old outfielder now has seven steals in eight attempts through 24 games, putting him in first place in the National League in SBs, and he's holding his own at the plate with a .273/.312/.477 slash line.