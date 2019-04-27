Nationals' Victor Robles: Piling up steals
Robles went 0-for-4 but stole two bases in Friday's loss to the Padres.
Talk about taking advantage of your opportunities. Robles reached base in the first inning on a fielder's choice bunt back to pitcher Matt Strahm, but then promptly stole second and third. The 21-year-old outfielder now has seven steals in eight attempts through 24 games, putting him in first place in the National League in SBs, and he's holding his own at the plate with a .273/.312/.477 slash line.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...