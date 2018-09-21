Robles' is in the lineup Friday against the Mets for the fourth time in five games.

Robles had originally carved out a role on the short side of a platoon but has now started in place of Adam Eaton against two of the last three righties. The 21-year-old's .200/.286/.300 slash line through 12 games is unimpressive, but the Nationals have little reason not to give at-bats to their young players down the stretch in what has become a lost season.