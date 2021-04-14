Robles will start in center field and bat ninth Wednesday against the Cardinals, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

While leading off in each of the Nationals' first eight games, Robles has provided a strong .353 on-base average. However, he hasn't made much of an impact while swinging the bat, as only one of his six hits have gone for extra bases. The Nationals will swap Robles out of the leadoff spot with Trea Turner, but it's unclear if this will be a permanent change or if manager Dave Martinez is just looking to take the pressure off Robles for a game by moving him to the bottom of the order.