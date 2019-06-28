Robles went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Marlins.

The young center fielder took Sandy Alcantara deep in the sixth inning, part of a four-homer night for the Nats. Robles now has 12 long balls on the year, with three of them coming in the last eight games -- a stretch during which he's slashing a sizzling .333/.440/.905.

