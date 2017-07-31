Nationals' Victor Robles: Pops first Double-A homer Sunday
Robles went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base for Double-A Harrisburg in Sunday's win over Portland.
The homer and steal were Robles' first since being promoted to Double-A a week ago, as the No. 4 fantasy prospect in baseball highlighted his five-category upside. The 20-year-old will spend the rest of the season acclimating to his new level, but an impressive showing in spring training next year should put him on the fast track to making his major-league debut in 2018.
More News
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Promoted to Double-A•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Crushing at High-A•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Swats sixth homer for High-A Potomac•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Activated from DL•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: On DL with hamstring tightness•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Re-enters lineup Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...