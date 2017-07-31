Robles went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base for Double-A Harrisburg in Sunday's win over Portland.

The homer and steal were Robles' first since being promoted to Double-A a week ago, as the No. 4 fantasy prospect in baseball highlighted his five-category upside. The 20-year-old will spend the rest of the season acclimating to his new level, but an impressive showing in spring training next year should put him on the fast track to making his major-league debut in 2018.