Robles went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

Both the homer and the steal were his first of the spring, as Robles went back-to-back with Luis Garcia in the third inning off Jesus Luzardo. The 26-year-old is in theory competing for the starting center field job with Jacob Young, but he seems to be in little danger of losing it. Through six Grapefruit League games, Robles has gone 4-for-12 with a 3:4 BB:K.