Nationals' Victor Robles: Pops ninth homer
Robles went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.
The Nats had nine hits on the night and eight went for extra bases, including Robles' ninth homer of the year. The young center fielder hadn't gone yard since May 15, slashing .170/.350/.213 in 15 games between the blasts, but Tuesday's performance could be just what he needed to break out of his slump.
