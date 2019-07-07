Robles went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-2 victory against the Royals on Sunday.

For the first time since May 25, Robles' average has moved above the .245 mark. He's remarkably been within percentage points of .243 over the last couple weeks. The home run was also his first of July. Robles heads into the All-Star break with a .246 average, 13 home runs, 37 RBI, 47 runs and 12 steals in 289 at-bats.