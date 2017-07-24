Robles' agent, Rafa Nieves, posted Monday on his personal Twitter account that his client was promoted to Double-A Harrisburg.

The promotion was certainly deserved for Robles, who posted an .872 OPS while collecting 16 steals in 338 plate appearances with High-A Potomac. The 20-year-old -- widely viewed as the top prospect in the organization -- isn't expected to surface in the big leagues until the second half of 2018, but he could alter that timeline if he continues to dominate in the high minors.

