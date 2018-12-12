Nationals' Victor Robles: Ready for majors
Manager Dave Martinez said he believes Robles is ready to be an everyday player, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Robles received a September promotion in 2018 and didn't disappoint despite limited opportunities, hitting .288/.348/.525 with a trio of homers and steals in 21 games. With Bryce Harper unlikely to return in 2019, it sounds like the top prospect is poised to take over as the team's starting center fielder.
