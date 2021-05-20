Robles will undergo X-rays after suffering a right ankle injury during Wednesday's win over the Cubs, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old suffered the injury during the fourth inning, though he got the ankle taped up remained in the contest until being pulled during the seventh. Robles should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.
More News
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Getting active on basepaths•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Collects two hits, stolen base•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Retreats to bench•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Heads to bench•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Not starting Saturday•