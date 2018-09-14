Robles went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a run scored and one RBI in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Cubs.

Robles has just two hits in 14 at-bats this season but did manage to swipe his first ever base at the major league level. The prized rookie outfielder should continue getting a few starts a week down the stretch, but not enough to warrant much attention in standard leagues.