Nationals' Victor Robles: Rejoins lineup Sunday
Robles (wrist) is starting in center field and batting ninth Sunday night against the Cubs.
Robles suffered a bruised left wrist from a hit by pitch Friday and was held out of Saturday's lineup, but thankfully makes a quick return to action. The 22-year-old is 5-for-18 with two home runs, three RBI and six runs scored over his last six games.
