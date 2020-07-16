Robles (undisclosed) remains absent from Nationals camp, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Robles has been quarantining during the first several weeks of camp, but was expected to arrive with the team before Friday. It remains unclear whether the 23-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 or if he just came into contact with someone who had tested positive. Robles' status for Opening Day is uncertain.
