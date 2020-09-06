Robles is starting in center field and batting first Sunday against Atlanta.
Even with the return of Adam Eaton (knee), Robles remains atop the Nationals' order Sunday. He's responded well to the shift up the lineup, collecting six hits across 13 at-bats in the past three games.
More News
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Another three-hit performance•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Three hits in Friday's matinee•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Remains on bench•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Gets breather Monday•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Three hits in Friday's rout•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Swats second homer•