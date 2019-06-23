Nationals' Victor Robles: Remains out Sunday
Robles (dehydration) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves.
Robles was removed from Saturday's contest and received an IV after suffering from symptoms of dehydration, so it's not a major surprise to see him sitting for the series finale. Gerardo Parra takes over in center field and will bat seventh for the Nationals.
