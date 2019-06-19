Nationals' Victor Robles: Resting for front end of twin bill
Robles is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Phillies.
Gerardo Parra will receive the starting nod in center field while Robles exits the lineup for the first time in six games. During that stretch, Robles managed only five hits in 22 at-bats, sinking his season average to an underwhelming .234/.303/.402. The lagging offensive production won't prompt the Nationals to pull the plug on Robles, who should be back in the starting nine for the nightcap.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...