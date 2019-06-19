Robles is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Phillies.

Gerardo Parra will receive the starting nod in center field while Robles exits the lineup for the first time in six games. During that stretch, Robles managed only five hits in 22 at-bats, sinking his season average to an underwhelming .234/.303/.402. The lagging offensive production won't prompt the Nationals to pull the plug on Robles, who should be back in the starting nine for the nightcap.