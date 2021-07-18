Robles is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Given that Robles was pulled from Friday's series opener after experiencing dizziness in part due to dehydration, the Nationals are likely just holding him out Sunday for maintenance purposes. He returned to the lineup for Saturday's contest, which was suspended before being resumed earlier Sunday. After playing all nine innings in that contest while going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, Robles will cede center-field duties to Andrew Stevenson in the series finale.