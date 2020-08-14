Robles (hand) is starting Friday's originally scheduled game against the Orioles.
Robles missed Thursday's contest after being hit by a pitch on his right hand Wednesday, but he'll be healthy enough to return to the starting lineup Friday. He'll bat ninth and play center field.
