Robles will return to the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta after being reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Robles was activated Monday after being sidelined since May 19 with the ankle issue, but did not enter Monday's game until late in the contest as a pinch hitter. He will return to the starting nine Tuesday, batting ninth and playing center field.
