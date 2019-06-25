Nationals' Victor Robles: Returns to lineup
Robles (dehydration) is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins.
Robles left Saturday's game against the Braves with dehydration and was limited to a bench role in Sunday's contest. He'll bat eighth and play center field Tuesday.
