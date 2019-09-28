Play

Robles was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against Cleveland for undisclosed reasons.

Robles was initially listed as the center fielder but has since been replaced by Gerardo Parra. The young outfielder sat Friday as well, which now looks like it may have been due to injury rather than a routine absence. The Nationals have yet to announce what sort of injury, if any, Robles is dealing with.

