Robles was sent Thursday for an ultrasound on his left knee, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Robles had to be carted off the field after banging his knee on a hard part of the outfield wall during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers. The initial diagnosis was a knee contusion, and manager Dave Martinez called him day-to-day, but the Nationals want to be sure there is no structural damage in or around the joint.