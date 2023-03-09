Robles was sent Thursday for an ultrasound on his left knee, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Robles had to be carted off the field after banging his knee on a hard part of the outfield wall during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers. The initial diagnosis was a knee contusion, and manager Dave Martinez called him day-to-day, but the Nationals want to be sure there is no structural damage in or around the joint.
