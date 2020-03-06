Robles (oblique) is scheduled to serve as a designated hitter during one of Saturday's split-squad games, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Manager Dave Martinez previously indicated hitting hasn't been much of a concern for the 22-year-old, so it's not a major surprise to see him eased back into the lineup at DH. Robles sustained the oblique injury in late February while making a throw from center field, and his return to the outfield in game action figures to be a better indication of his return to full health.