Robles went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in an Opening Day loss to Atlanta.

The center fielder drew only 17 walks in 132 games last season and carries a career .307 OBP, so Robles' sudden display of patience to begin the 2023 campaign is encouraging. His offensive production has cratered the last three years, but he's still only 25 years old, and his athletic ability has never been in question. An improved approach at the plate could allow Robles to regain at least some of the form that saw him slug 17 homers and steal 28 bases back in 2019, but he'll need more than one good game to get back on the fantasy radar in most formats.