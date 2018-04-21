Robles (elbow) will be sidelined for months, according to manager Dave Martinez, The Washington Post's Chelsea Janes reports.

He will not need surgery on his hyperextended left elbow and should be able to return at some point this season. However, Martinez's estimated return timetable for the Nationals' top prospect makes him a tough guy to continue to stash in redraft leagues. Even if he were to return in late June or early July, Robles would likely spend a good chunk of time at Triple-A rounding back into form before potentially seeing a late-season promotion.