Nationals' Victor Robles: Sits for second straight
Robles is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins.
Robles temporarily stepped into a starting role with Adam Eaton nursing a knee injury, but he'll sit for a second straight game with Eaton back in the fold. The Nationals will once again go with Juan Soto, Bryce Harper and Eaton from left to right in their outfield. With Washington out of playoff contention, Robles should see some more starts as the season draws to a close.
