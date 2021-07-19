Robles is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Robles was withheld from the lineup in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Padres in what was believed to be a maintenance day, but his second straight absence from the starting nine suggests he could be tending to an injury. The 24-year-old entered Sunday's contest as a pinch hitter and was hit by a pitch, so it's possible that he's dealing with some residual soreness. Andrew Stevenson will pick up another start in center field in Robles' stead.