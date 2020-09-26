Robles is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Robles went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts during Game 1 and will take a seat for the nightcap. Michael Taylor starts in center field for the Nationals in Game 2.
