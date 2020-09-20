Robles is not in the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

Andrew Stevenson will start in center field and bat ninth against Sandy Alcantara in the matinee. Robles will almost certainly be in there for Game 2, unless he's dealing with some kind of injury that has not been reported yet. While Robles has swiped three bags in September, he is batting just .220/.281/.271 this month.