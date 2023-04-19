Robles is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Orioles.
Robles appears to be receiving a routine maintenance day. Alex Call will shift over to center field and Stone Garrett will man left field while Robles sits after going 1-for-18 at the dish over his last six starts.
