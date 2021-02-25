Robles has taken off some of the weight he'd added prior to the 2020 season, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The center fielder added about 15 pounds of muscle to his frame ahead of last season in an effort to add more power to his offensive profile, but the result was a loss of agility and speed instead. Robles has also tweaked his swing to create a shorter path to the baseball as he looks to improve on 2020's .220/.293/.315 slash line and career-high 28.0 percent strikeout rate. If the 23-year-old can at least return to his 2019 level of production, he could prove to be something of a bargain at the draft table.