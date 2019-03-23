Nationals' Victor Robles: Speed remains on full display
Robles went 1-for-2 with a walk, a triple, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.
The Nats' top fantasy prospect is tied for the spring steals lead with the Rockies' Garrett Hampson at seven. Robles was hitting ninth in this one with Washington still utilizing the DH to minimize wear and tear on Ryan Zimmerman, and despite his pedigree and upside -- not to mention a robust .333/.464/.533 spring slash line -- he'll likely keep hitting near the bottom of the order to begin the regular season
