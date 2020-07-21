Robles (undisclosed) is in the lineup for Tuesday's exhibition game against the Orioles, batting ninth.

Robles' late arrival at camp put his availability into question for Opening Day against the Yankees on Thursday, but he's been able to build up at-bats quickly since joining the team. The 23-year-old went 0-for-1 with one walk while starting in Monday's intrasquad game, and he'll get another chance to face live pitching Tuesday. It's still unclear whether the team will deem him ready for the season opener, but it's unlikely that he'd miss much time if he isn't available Thursday.