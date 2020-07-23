Robles (undisclosed) is starting in center field and hitting ninth Thursday against the Yankees.
Robles' status for the start of the season was in doubt after he arrived late to summer camp, but he'll assume his normal spot in center field for Thursday's regular-season opener. The 23-year-old appeared in 155 games for the Nationals last season, slashing .255/.326/.419 with 17 home runs and 28 steals.
