Nationals' Victor Robles: Starting Sunday against Phillies
Robles is starting in center field and hitting fifth Sunday against the Phillies.
Washington's top prospect will make his first-ever start in the Show on Sunday as he's starting in place of Michael Taylor in center field. Although the Nationals and fantasy owners alike are eager to see how Robles will perform in the majors, it's unclear how often he'll be used in the starting lineup for the remainder of the season. The 20-year-old played 37 games at Double-A Harrisburg before getting called up. Over said games, he hit .324/.394/.489.
Nationals' Victor Robles: Picks up first big-league hit•
Nationals' Victor Robles: Officially joins Nationals•
Nationals' Victor Robles: Getting call to big leagues•
Nationals' Victor Robles: Taking over Double-A•
Nationals' Victor Robles: Pops first Double-A homer Sunday•
Nationals' Victor Robles: Promoted to Double-A•
