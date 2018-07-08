Nationals' Victor Robles: Starts rehab assignment
Robles (elbow) began a minor-league rehab assignment with the rookie-level GCL Braves on Saturday, Byron Kerr of MASN Nationals reports.
Robles has been sidelined since mid-April after hyperextending his left elbow on a dive in the field. The Nationals' top prospect could return to Triple-A Syracuse within a couple weeks if he avoids any setbacks, but the organization is likely to remain cautious to avoid rushing him back.
