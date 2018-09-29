Robles went 2-for-5 with a double and a stolen base in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Rockies.

While he's still not playing every day in a crowded Nats outfield, the 21-year-old is closing out the campaign on a high note, slashing .341/.357/.683 over his last 11 games with three homers and two steals. Assuming Bryce Harper doesn't re-sign with Washington, Robles will head into 2019 expected to win the starting center field job and forming one of baseball's most exciting young duos with Juan Soto.