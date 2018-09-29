Robles went 2-for-5 with a double and a stolen base in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Rockies.

While he's still not playing every day in a crowded Nats outfield, the 21-year-old is closing out the campaign on a high note, slashing .341/.357/.683 over his last 11 games with three homers and two steals. Assuming Bryce Harper doesn't re-sign with Washington, Robles will head into 2019 expected to win the starting center field job and forming one of baseball's most exciting young duos with Juan Soto.

More News
Our Latest Stories