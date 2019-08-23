Robles went 2-for-5 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Pirates.

The 22-year-old is red hot at the plate right now, slashing .375/.447/.575 over his last 10 games, but Robles is also rolling on the basepaths -- he's 3-for-3 on steal attempts during that stretch, giving him first career 20-SB campaign.