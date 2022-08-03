Robles went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and two runs in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Mets.

Robles made his seventh consecutive start out of the leadoff spot and was able to reach base twice on the night, as he was also struck by a pitch. Though he'll get another turn as the Nats' table setter in Wednesday's series finale, Robles has gotten on base at a .231 clip over his last seven starts, so he likely won't have a long leash atop the lineup. Washington could move him down the order once the team calls up CJ Abrams, who was acquired in Tuesday's blockbuster deal that sent Juan Soto to the Padres. Abrams will get his feet wet at Triple-A Rochester for now, but he profiles as a better fit atop the lineup over the long haul than the light-hitting Robles does.