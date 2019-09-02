Robles went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in the Nationals' 9-3 win over the Marlins on Sunday.

Robles has cooled off a bit after catching fire at the plate in the middle of August while slashing .400/.472/.667 with two home runs and 10 RBI over a 12 game span. He's now hit a bit of a cold streak in his last seven games, going just 6-for-28 with no home runs nor any RBI during this most recent stretch of games. It's crucial for a speedster like Robles to be getting on base more times than not as he has the ability to steal a base and get himself in scoring position for the heart of the batting order to drive him home.