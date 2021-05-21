Robles (ankle) remains on the bench for Friday's game against Baltimore.
Robles injured his right ankle Wednesday and did not take part in Thursday's contest. While his X-rays were negative, he'll sit for at least one more game, with Andrew Stevenson receiving another start in center field.
