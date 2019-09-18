Robles went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a stolen base and a run Tuesday in the Nationals' 6-2 win over the Cardinals.

Robles reached base in three of his four plate appearances on the night, smacking a pair of singles while also getting drilled by a pitch for the 24th time this season. The 22-year-old's tendency to crowd the plate has helped compensate for an underwhelming 6.1 percent walk rate, as his on-base percentage sits at a palatable .330 for the campaign. He'll be back in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale as the Nationals' No. 7 hitter and center fielder.