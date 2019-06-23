Robles is receiving an IV after exiting Saturday's game versus the Braves due to symptoms of dehydration, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Robles went to a knee in center field Saturday and appeared to be dizzy as he exited the game, so the fact he's battling dehydration isn't a surprising diagnosis. The good news is the 22-year-old shouldn't face any extended absence, but the Nationals could still opt to play things safe and give him Sunday off with Monday's scheduled off day to follow.

