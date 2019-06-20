Nationals' Victor Robles: Swats 10th homer
Robles went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during a 2-0 win over the Phillies in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.
The 22-year-old is having a rough June, slashing .208/.231/.375 through 14 contests with two homers, four runs and seven RBI, although he has collected a hit in four straight games. Robles' slump isn't yet costing him playing time, but the Nats do have a capable defensive alternative in Michael Taylor if they decide to give Robles some time off to clear his head. On the year, the athletic young center fielder has a .236/.304/.413 line with 10 home runs and nine steals through 69 games.
