Robles hit a two-run home run in his only plate appearance during Sunday's win over the Mets.

The 22-year-old was supposed to have the day off, but Robles entered the game after Juan Soto injured his ankle and launched his first homer since July 19 in the ninth inning off Edwin Diaz to pad the Nats' lead. On the season, the center fielder is slashing .237/.312/.417 with 15 home runs and 17 stolen bases.