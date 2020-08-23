Robles went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during a 5-3 loss to the Marlins in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.
Miami rookie Sixto Sanchez was beginning to tire in the fifth inning of his first big-league start, and Robles took advantage to smoke a fastball over the wall in left field that came in at only 93.5 mph, a far cry from the triple-digit heat Sanchez has been pumping in the first inning. This was only Robles' second homer of the year, with the first coming nearly a month ago, and the center fielder is still looking for his first steal of 2020 after swiping 28 last season.
More News
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Returns to action•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Won't start Thursday•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Day-to-day with hand injury•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Day off Sunday•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Three hits, homer against Yankees•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Starting season opener•