Robles went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during a 5-3 loss to the Marlins in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Miami rookie Sixto Sanchez was beginning to tire in the fifth inning of his first big-league start, and Robles took advantage to smoke a fastball over the wall in left field that came in at only 93.5 mph, a far cry from the triple-digit heat Sanchez has been pumping in the first inning. This was only Robles' second homer of the year, with the first coming nearly a month ago, and the center fielder is still looking for his first steal of 2020 after swiping 28 last season.