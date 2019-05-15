Robles went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's loss to the Mets.

Not much is going right for the Nats this year, but Robles' development is a relative bright spot. The 21-year-old has had some growing pains, but he's now slashing .250/.300/.453 through 41 games with seven homers, eight steals, 16 RBI and 26 runs.

