Robles went 0-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Atlanta.
After being hit by a pitch in the ninth inning, Robles swiped second base and came around with an insurance run on a Trea Turner single. The steal, Robles' fifth of the year, was the clearest sign yet he's fully recovered from his ankle injury, but he's still gone 0-for-8 since coming off the IL, and on the season the center fielder is slashing a poor .230/.338/.303.
