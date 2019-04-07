Robles went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI, a stolen base and three runs scored Sunday against the Mets.

Robles drove in a run during the second inning on a single and would score later in the frame. He also stole his first base of 2019 in the sixth inning and ended up at third base on the play due to a throwing error. The 21-year-old outfielder has pieced together a decent start to the season and has gone 7-for-26 with two homers and four RBI over eight contests.